No one like him in business, few like him in history. Ladies and gentlemen, Mark Cavendish: 37 years to complete on 21 May, 160 career successes including the 2011 World Championship, Sanremo 2009 and 53 stages in the great tours (34 at the Tour, 16 at the Giro, 3 at the Vuelta). Cavendish returned to the Giro nine years after his last participation and in this exclusive interview with the Gazzetta he confesses: “I want to race at least another two years”.