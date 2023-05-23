The Italian development studio SEEP has launched a new game on Steam: Caveman Ransom. It is a 2D platformer with echoes of Wonder Boy starring a friendly caveman, a certain Ooga, whose grandfather has been kidnapped by a group of prehistoric bandits. To save him he will have to cross the lands of Sandellha, full of all sorts of dangers. Will he be able to accomplish his feat of hers?

Caveman Ransom is a game from gameplay immediate that boasts 16-bit graphics as if it came out of the 90s; 50 levels full of dinosaurs, monsters and traps; five bosses ready to fight to the last breath; four thrown weapons; a shop full of useful things to buy; Steam achievements and more.

If you are interested, find it Caveman Ransom on Steam. Here instead the page with all the games launched by SEEP During the years.