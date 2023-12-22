GOG has made a new one available free game for all users to promote the winter sales currently underway on the platform. It's about Caveblazerswhich you can now add to your collection without spending a single euro.

You can redeem Caveblazers on GOG at this address. If you are interested we suggest you take advantage of it while you still have time. In fact, the game will only be free until 3:00 pm Italian time on 25 December 2023. This is the third of the five free games that the CD Projekt RED platform will give to all users during the winter sales, which will end on January 5, 2024.