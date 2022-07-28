The cave “Tavrida” in the Crimea, which was found during the construction of the track of the same name, was opened to the public. On Thursday, July 28, reports IA “Kryminform”.

The organizers have prepared a special tourist route. Its length is 480 m, it is designed for 50-60 minutes. Several types of excursions for adults, children, students and scientists have been developed for tourists.

Anyone can visit the cave, which is located in the Belogorsky district in the village of Zuya, from July 29.

“We assumed that this cave might be here, (it was found), we explored it. We have kept both the cave and the track. We have a great future,” project manager Gennady Samokhin told the agency.

The cave was discovered in 2018. Its approximate age is about 5 million years. The total length is 2 km. Scientists suggest that the cave was a den of predators.