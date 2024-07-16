For the first time, the existence of a tunnel in the lunar subsoil has been demonstrated, which appears to be an empty lava tube. It is up to 80 metres long, lies more than 100 metres below the surface and can be accessed through a huge shaft, close to where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left the first human footprints on the Moon. The international team of researchers who have reached this milestone in the knowledge of lunar geology publishes their study this week in the latest issue of the magazine Nature Astronomy.

This discovery has a major impact on space agencies’ plans to establish colonies on the Moon, as the cave is large enough to house a human base underground, thereby protecting astronauts from extreme temperatures and cosmic radiation. “These caves have been theorised about for over 50 years, but this is the first time we have proven their existence,” explains Lorenzo Bruzzone, professor at the University of Trento (Italy) and lead author of the research.

More information

In 2010, as part of the probe’s mission Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) of NASA, the miniature radio frequency instrument acquired data that included a 100-meter-wide pit in the Sea of ​​Tranquility, the plain on which the Apollo 11. “Years later, we reanalysed this data using complex signal processing techniques that we have recently developed, and we discovered radar reflections from the well area, and the best way to explain them is by the existence of an underground cave passage,” says Bruzzone.

“Thanks to the analysis of the data, we were able to create a model of part of the conduit,” continues Leonardo Carrer, also a researcher at the University of Trento and co-director of the research with Bruzzone. To confirm their explanation that the origin of these radar signals is an empty lava tube, the researchers visited the most similar volcanic caves known, on the Canary Island of Lanzarote, and performed radar simulations with a drone. Equipped with lidar technology to 3D scan underground cavities.

Artistic recreation of the interior of the entrance to the lunar well that gives access to the large underground tunnel. NASA/JPL-CAITech

Data from lunar orbiters, such as the American Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Japanese Selenehave been used to locate more than 200 pits on the surface of the Moon — nicknamed skylights — that scientists thought could be the entrance to large caves. But until now, none of these large caves had been found.

Bruzzone, Carrer and their team decided to analyse the deepest known well on the Moon, which has an entrance of approximately 100 metres in radius. Based on their analysis, they estimate that to reach the empty lava tube, one would have to descend at least 130 to 170 metres; and the tube could be up to 80 metres long and 45 metres wide. These are dimensions very similar to the minimum size required for a football field.

Protection in a hostile environment for life

The authors also consider that the accessibility and inclination of the conduit are promising for use as a lunar base. They stress that this type of cave could be very common under the lunar plains. The scientific importance of this work for the development of missions to the Moon lies in the fact that the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite is a hostile environment for human life. Surface temperatures on the illuminated side of the Moon can reach 127 °C, while temperatures on the unlit side can drop to -173 °C.

Cosmic and solar radiation can be up to 150 times more potent on the lunar surface than we experience on Earth, and there is a constant threat of meteorite impact. These conditions drive the need to find safe sites for building infrastructure that can support sustained exploration. Caves like this one offer a solution to that problem.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, X and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.