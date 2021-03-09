The possibility that Edinson Cavani can put on the Boca jersey from June began to take shape, at least from the Uruguayan footballer’s side. And so his father put it in the last hours, despite the fact that the club still have no details about the future of the Manchester United striker.

“My son does not feel comfortable in England and wants to be close to the family again. Edinson is going to end up playing in South America,” said Luis Cavani, father of the Uruguayan national team forward. The striker will have to renew with Manchester United (he has the option to do so for another two seasons) in the coming weeks or look for new destinations.

“Edinson had many conversations with (Juan Román) Riquelme and he would like to play for Boca. He was always seduced by that possibility and in the case of coming to South America he would be inclined to go to Boca,” the footballer’s father ended up recognizing that at 34 years of age It can be one of the reinforcements for the second half of 2021.

In Boca they are very cautious. From the side of Riquelme (with the Uruguayan footballer he only talks about football) and the Football Council know that beyond the talks they had with the player, the economy of the country and that of the club cannot compete against other options that will surely appear in the Uruguayan scene if he does not continue at United. The only thing that Boca did think is an economic engineering in the event that Cavani agrees to return to play in South America. But since December there have been no more talks on the subject: what the club can pay him and the contract that he plans to make him already knows the striker of the English team.

Speculation about the Salto scorer who shone in Napoli and PSG will be varied until June. Because in Brazil he is linked to Gremio and San Pablo, but also in other European countries his surname sounds like reinforcement of important clubs with which Boca is far from competing economically. “I imagine him playing alongside Tevez and he wants to play for a club that aspires to win important things,” said the father on TyC Sports, who did not give details about the future of his son but did insist that the discomfort of being in England (he was sanctioned with four games for racism in an unusual event) it could affect his performance in the last half.

With the number 7 vacant for now before the Pavón operation, the illusion of having a forward of the stature of Cavani excites but at the same time has Riquelme and company focused on something else. Because in June they will incorporate footballers (of different hierarchy) to expand options in the squad, encourage internal competition and, sell or not, perhaps terminate some cycles of players who have been at the club for years.

For Cavani to be able to play in Boca, many previous steps must be taken. First that the player ends up solving that his sporting future is already far from Europe. Then, that his family determination to be close to Uruguay again is not linked to the economic. And only there, that he considers Boca as his priority when it comes to returning to the Río de la Plata at the age of 34. If all those pieces fit together, at Brandsen 805 they are ready to put into action an economic structure that will also have to count on abandoning other high contracts as of June. And June, of course, is still a long way off …