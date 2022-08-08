Edinson Cavani’s future remains up in the air. The Uruguayan striker has been linked to countless teams this summer as a free agent, however, he has not been able to reach an agreement with any of them. The most recent case is that of Boca Juniors, at some point the arrival of the ‘Matador’ in Argentine football seemed imminent, however, the negotiations stalled to the point of completely collapsing.
Thus, Edinson is still in search of accommodation and everything indicates that he will continue his career within the old continent despite the fact that the activity in part of the main leagues has already begun. Cavani has several suitors on the list, however, the best placed today is Villarreal, a club that will seek to speed up the processes and close the arrival of the Uruguayan as soon as possible.
Unai Emery wants the Uruguayan, who was a great star when they met at PSG, and for this he could make him the highest paid in the squad. although, with everything and the effort they will make in Villareal, Cavani would also have to give up a bit, because the yellow submarine is not in a position to match what he perceived in Manchester. It is expected that this week the negotiations will reach their final point and the signing will take place or everything will be definitively ruled out.
#Cavani #rejects #Boca #Juniors #Villarreal #closest #option
