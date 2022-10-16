Madrid (AFP)

Uruguayan international striker Edinson Cavani opened his goal with his new team, Valencia, with a double, in a disappointing 2-2 draw with its guest Elche in the ninth stage of the Spanish Football Championship.

Elche was the last place holder to score through Per Mia in the 29th minute from a penalty kick, and Cavani responded with his double in the 41st minute from a penalty kick and the seventh of stoppage time for the first half, before Mia followed suit by scoring the second goal for his team Elche in the 65th minute.

And Cavani made up for his missed penalty kick last Friday in the match against host Osasuna when his team won 2-1.

This is the fourth match that Cavani has played with Valencia since he joined his ranks on August 29.

Cavani was absent from the ranks of Valencia, who is supervised by former Italian midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, in the two matches against Getafe and Rayo Vallecano due to injury, before he started his career with him against Celta Vigo “3-0”, when he started and left in the 71st minute, and against Espanyol. “Zero-zero”, and he went out in the 73rd minute, and Celta Vigo went out in the 74th minute.

Valencia consolidated its position in seventh place with 14 points, compared to three points from Elche, the only one who has not tasted victory in the League so far this season.