Edinson Cavani, a recent signing from Manchester United, has given an interview to ESPN in which he has opened up about the controversial relationship he had with Neymar during his last years at PSG. The Matador has confessed that the Brazilian was not the player with whom he had the best relationship in the dressing room, despite considering him “a good boy.”

“The only time I fought with Neymar was in the match against Lyon. We also had a dispute in the locker room but it was the only time we had an argument. Of the rest that was said of us there is nothing certain. We were different. As I have always said, in a dressing room we are not obliged to be friends or brothers, ”the Uruguayan told ESPN.

In addition, he added: “What matters is what happens on the pitch, there we have to be friends, protect ourselves from each other, run for our teammates. In the locker room, there is no need to have a mate with everyone or go out to eat with everyone. What counts is the respect we have for each other on the pitch. We were different and we thought differently, but that did not prevent us from having a good relationship “