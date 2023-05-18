“Napoli, however, has set its sights on the young Matador whose surname is Cavani. He is little Lucas (born in 2013), second son of Edinson Cavani who lives, plays and has fun in Naples, in the Petrarca football school together with his brother Bautista ( who chose that of the goalkeeper as his role.) After three auditions, now finally the young man Lucas Cavani he will wear the Napoli shirt, to the sound of goals and plays that have put him on display in the eyes of the Azzurri talent scouts”.