The transfer market of Atlético de Madrid it’s not over yet. Quite the contrary: the last days can be the busiest in the club offices. In addition to the negotiation for the transfer of Torreira, which is already in Madrid, and the possible outputs of Herrera or Beautiful, the name of Edinson Cavani. However, the wind has rolled and now it is the player who is most interested in wearing the red and white shirt this season.

As AS has learned, The Uruguayan’s environment has contacted the board to convey that the forward’s priority is Atleti above the rest of possible destinations. Even is willing to lower his financial claims, too high during the first contacts between club and player, to sign as soon as possible. It should be remembered that she earned 10 million at PSG until her contract ended and that she was looking for a team that was close to the same conditions.

However, Now it is Atlético that has the most doubts regarding the hiring of Cavani. As we already have in AS, the main condition to start negotiating is the departure of Diego Costa and it does not seem that it will be an easy task. Time is running out (the transfer market ends on Monday, October 5) and Lagarto’s is not convinced by any of the few offers that have arrived. PSG is, so far, the most feasible option, although it is far from hiring it.

To this we must add that Diego Pablo Simeone has Costa as a replacement or even companion for Luis Suárez. The Argentine expects it to continue although, as he has already recognized on several occasions, “everything is open” until the market closes.

The novel Cavani-Atlético de Madrid has a new chapter. Rumors have been recurring in recent years and it was last winter when the club launched into negotiations. An agreement was not reached and it was waited for Edinson to finish the contract. During the beginning of this market there were calls between the parties, but the player demanded unattainable figures in the difficult economic moment that is lived in the Metropolitan Wanda. Now, when Cavani asks to reach an agreement, Atleti is not willing.

The striker would have the Manchester United route. From Italy they point out that the English team has already contacted Cavani’s environment and that he will make a formal offer in the next few hours, but they want to wait until the last moment for Atlético de Madrid.