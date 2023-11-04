This Saturday, All the spotlights of South American football will rest on the legendary Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro, The theater of Brazilian football is the epicenter of the grand final of the Copa Libertadores between Boca Juniors and Fluminense.

The final will also be a duel between scorers of the caliber of Uruguayan Edinson Cavani and Argentine Germán Cano and a new top-level event for World Cup winners like Marcelo and Felipe Melo.

And it also means a new high-voltage confrontation between Brazilians and Argentines, the sixteenth final in history, which has been preceded by altercations between fans in Rio de Janeiro.

Edinson Cavani, one of the players called to be the protagonist in the final of the Copa Libertadoresmade a striking promise a few hours before the game and showed the desire he has to win the most important club title in South America.

According to information from journalist Jorge Barril, the 36-year-old forward “He stated that he gives all of his titles” just to win the Copa Libertadores with the Buenos Aires club.

However, he pointed out that The only title that would not change would be the Copa América which he conquered in 2011 with the Uruguayan team. “No way is he giving away the enormous Copa América that he won back in 2011 with Uruguay,” said the communicator.

