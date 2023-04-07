The striker spoke about the difficult season of the Spanish club now fighting to stay in La Liga.

“Football gives you many things, but it takes away others.” This is one of the many sentences of great reflection of Edinson Cavanistriker now at Valenciainterviewed on the official channels of La Liga, about the particular season that the club is experiencing Bats.

The centre-forward dwelt on his desire to be leader of the team to take it out of the battle for permanence in the top Spanish championship. Among the most important declarations, the desire to clarify the hypothesis of retirement: “If one day I feel that things are not going, with all the love and respect in the world I will communicate it to the club and to the people and I will leave football… but today what I most hope is that Valencia do well”.

On the championship and the fight against relegation, Cavani he admitted to facing a situation like this for the first time: “I’ve never had to live a situation like this. Sometimes things have to be faced and there’s no other way”. See also Without mercy: Barcelona fans destroy a bar in Pamplona, ​​video

And again: “We’ve tried a thousand ways to turn the situation around, we know where we are and we want this club to reach as high as possible, it deserves it and it’s a great club.”

April 7, 2023 (change April 7, 2023 | 10:40 am)

