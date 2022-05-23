Cavallino Classic Cup is the new category of races dedicated to all Ferraristi with a racing soul who want to dust off their glorious Ferrari Challenge cars and breathe the scent of petrol and tires.

A great opportunity to breathe new life into those racing glories and have fun on a track in a friendly, open environment.

The racing category is open to five generations of Ferrari Challenge cars: from the first 348 Challenge to the fantastic 458 Challenge EVO.

The first season will be held in Europe and will include three dates:

June 7-8 at the Red Bull Ring

October 1st at the Varano Circuit

22-23 October at the Misano World Circuit

In addition to the races, on each date there will be “hot laps” sessions for those who do not want to face the challenge of equipment and race license.

Enjoy this fun experience made of unbridled emotions and live your racing emotions with us!

