The adventure of Samuele Cavalieri and the Pedercini team ends after only three rounds. The rider and the team separate after the Misano round and, starting from the next round in Donington, Lucio Pedercini’s team will bring Luke Mossey to the track.

The Briton will make his debut with Team Pedercini Racing right in his home race, in front of a decent audience who will sit in the stands of the Donington track. But for Mossey it will not be a real debut, because already in 2018 he had played the round of Great Britain with Pedercini’s team as a substitute for the then starter driver Yonny Hernandez.

At the time he had closed the two races in 17th and 14th position, showing himself already competitive in previous years in the other classes: in Supersport in 2012 he had won some points and in the STK600 class he had also won as a wildcard in 2010.

Instead, the season ends for Samuele Cavalieri, who this year made his debut as a starting driver with Pedercini’s team. An old acquaintance of the world championship, the Italian was in his first assignment of the season, but his championship ended well in advance. Very troubled in this start of the season, Cavalieri obtained only a 17th place as best result, right at Misano in the Superpole Race.

Lucio Pedercini, team manager, comments on Mossey’s arrival: “We are happy to welcome back to the TPR family and we are looking forward to seeing him back on one of our bikes on the track where Superbike began. he has no pressure for the weekend, but we are confident that he will do a great job. We are also happy to know that there will be a fair number of fans on the track and they will be able to give their personal support to their home rider ”.

Mossey is enthusiastic about the opportunity presented to him and declares: “Lucio sent me a message last week and I immediately took this opportunity. Can’t wait, really. It’s a little déja-vu, because I had already raced with them in 2018 at Donington Park and I couldn’t say no to a return with Kawasaki to Great Britain. It’s a great opportunity and I think we can do a really good job ”.