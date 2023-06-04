The blue senator: “I brooder with guys with very high potential. They just need to be aware of it.”

Simon Corbett

The 14th edition of the World Wheelchair Basketball Championships will take place in Dubai (UAE), scheduled from 9 to 21 June 2023. Italy, in its eighth participation, will rely on its veteran, Matteo Cavagnini, born in 1974, who has played 3 of the World Cup, even 10 of Europeans to which are also added two participations in the Paralympics. Leg amputated after a moped accident as a boy, Matteo was captain of the national team until 2015, when his career in the blue seemed to have ended, before returning to play in the 2021 European Championship recalled by Carlo Di Giusto, with whom in the years he had a special relationship, having been his coach at Santa Lucia for 8 championships and in the last season at Amicacci Abruzzo, a team fresh from the tricolor title won by Briantea84. He is certainly the best known and most respected Italian player of the last 20 years, he was the protagonist of the national team’s winning cycle which in 2003, 2005 and 2009 won the European championship. Today he is the mother hen of a young and technically very valid group.

You returned to the national team in 2021 after a break in 2015. What are the reasons?

“Honestly there are many. In 2015 we left the European championship with a bitter taste in the sense that we missed qualifying for the Rio Paralympics and it was a failure. I didn’t like going out like this at all, so I very gladly accepted the call from president Zappile and coach Di Giusto because deep down I felt that I could still give something, obviously in other terms, not as a protagonist, because thank God these guys are really good, maybe in a different role, more of a “hen”. There is a special relationship with Carlo Di Giusto, consolidated over time”. See also Sampdoria, the Radrizzani era begins: "Proud to give hope". Yes to the 40 million capital increase. Ferrero sells the company. It starts again from B, fans celebrate

Is it a relationship that goes beyond that of athlete and coach?

“Absolutely. We have known Carlo for many years, even before the series of victories obtained with Santa Lucia, I was also lucky enough to have him as a teammate. It’s thanks to him that I fell in love with basketball, he immediately imposed a vision of this sport that few in Italy had and he passed it on to me. Thanks to him I see basketball in a special way, for me it’s neither a job nor a hobby, it’s something special that I’m lucky enough to do. At the age of 50 I can say that between us there is a relationship of love and hate, but it is undisputed that when we find something good always comes out. We saw it first at Santa Lucia, and now at Amicacci. Two consecutive finals, one of which won, is no coincidence. Our relationship goes beyond basketball and I’m proud of that.”

At the age of 50, with 9 Europeans, 3 World Cups and 2 Paralympics behind you, what advice do you feel you can give to the group?

“They are very strong, of an undisputed quality that I have perhaps never seen except in 2003 when we won the European Championship for the first time. In my opinion they are not yet aware of the fact that, at a group level, they have extraordinary technical skills. Everyone must understand that they have very strong teammates and that the group becomes solid when there is awareness that problems, emotions and adventures are faced together. Everything is shared, for better or for worse, and this is the best fortune of team sport. Once you manage to create empathy, the magic that makes you take those leaps forward is born. Here, they still have a lot of room for improvement on this”. See also Another mess for Ecuador: doubts about whether Byron Castillo is Colombian

What do you expect from this world championship?

“I’m of the opinion that you have to leave the field aware that you have given everything. I wish that once the world championship is over we can look each other in the face without regrets. The result is only a consequence and given that there are qualities and a desire to do well, I think there are all the prerequisites for reaching the end”.

Could we have done more in 2015?

“We lost in the quarterfinals against England who then won the European Championship, therefore a really big obstacle, then in the fifth-sixth place final, where the last ticket for access to Rio 2016 was detached, we lost against Spain who then at the Paralympics he got silver. So surely there was a lack of luck”.

How important was sport in your life?

“I would say fundamental. After the accident, sport gave me a reason to fight. I used to play soccer and that running, that chasing and kicking the ball was vital. Being able to go back to wheelchair competition has literally given me back the will to live and the possibility of being reborn. I like to think that I can share this occasion with everyone, with whoever will read this interview, with whoever will perhaps see us on television and I would like them to pass on the message that we are not that far away. Anyone can start a new life, the important thing is to take the first step. We are on social media, the federation has a website, the important thing is to get back into the game and come and try. Basketball has given me a beautiful life, made up of many things, more beautiful and uglier, but it certainly gave me the opportunity to live a full life”. See also Genoa, wanted bomber for the ascent. Floro Flores: "In Serie B we need an experienced center forward"

“Definitely Paris 2024, but I still have to talk about it with my wife and children. It would be the crowning achievement of an incredible career. Is there anyone in the group that you think is particularly good from a technical point of view? Joel Boganelli. Rookie in a European championship, 16 years old, my daughter’s age, she manages to stay in the group in an incredible way. Great game vision, great technique and above all great team spirit “.