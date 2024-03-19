Hassan Al-Warfalli, Agencies (Capitals)

The head of the Israeli Mossad, David Barnea, left the Qatari capital, Doha, but negotiations regarding a truce in Gaza are still continuing, as the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed yesterday.

Majed Al-Ansari said, during a press conference, that Barnea “left Doha,” adding that “the technical teams are meeting while we speak.” He continued: “We are cautiously optimistic because the talks have resumed, but it is too early to announce any successes.”

He explained, “I don’t think we have reached a moment where we can say that we are close to reaching an agreement.”

The talks address negotiating a six-week truce and the release of about 42 hostages in exchange for the release of between 20 and 50 Palestinian prisoners for each hostage.

But Ansari said that the Israeli threat to launch an attack on the city of Rafah, where about 1.5 million displaced people live, could derail the talks.

He added, “Any operation in Rafah now will be a humanitarian catastrophe,” adding that “it will be difficult for the negotiation process to succeed under the circumstances of a similar attack.”

A week-long truce in November allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons.

In addition, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is expected to begin a visit to the region, to discuss efforts to reach a ceasefire and increase the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

This will be Blinken's sixth tour in the Middle East since the outbreak of the Gaza War on October 7th.

A US State Department spokesman confirmed in a statement that Blinken “will discuss efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire agreement that guarantees the release of all remaining hostages, intensify international efforts to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, and discuss the post-war phase in Gaza.”

Blinken will also discuss “a political path for the Palestinian people with security guarantees with Israel, and a structure for lasting peace and security in the region,” according to the statement.

“By the most reliable standards, 100 percent of Gaza’s population suffers from high levels of acute food insecurity,” Blinken said at a press conference in the Philippines, where he is on an official visit. This is the first time that an entire people has been classified in this way.” In an assessment of food security published by specialized agencies at the United Nations yesterday, the international body warned of a “catastrophic” food situation for half of the Gaza Strip’s population and of an “imminent” famine.

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths called on Israel to allow aid to enter the besieged Strip without restrictions, saying that “time is running out.”

Blinken said, based on United Nations data, that 100 percent of Gaza's population needs humanitarian assistance, compared to 80 percent in Sudan and 70 percent in Afghanistan. Regarding the entry of aid, Blinken said, “This only confirms the importance and necessity of this being a priority.”

He continued, “We need more and for this to be sustainable, and we want this to be a priority if we want to respond effectively to the needs of the population.” Blinken added: “We also told Israel that it must have a plan for Gaza when the conflict ends, which we hope will happen as soon as possible.”