The British Government roadmap to normalcy has caused a skyrocketing increase in travel bookings and vacation packages, but operators, airlines and travel agencies express “A cautious optimism” on the reactivation of the tourism sector. The Spanish Government has expressed this week its desire to coordinate its plans with that of London.

The significant calendar dates towards the removal of the current restrictions, presented by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last Monday, are May 17, when international travel could resume, and on April 12, when a special committee will present its report on the procedures necessary for the health security of travelers and the control of the pandemic.

Eighteen million British tourists traveled to Spain in 2019 and the figures published in recent days suggest that the additional paperwork imposed by leaving the European Union has not dampened their appetite. 40% of the reservations registered by travel agencies from February 5 to 19 are for sun and beach, and Mediterranean destinations (Spain, Greece and Turkey) are still the most popular.

Operator Jet2 saw a 1,000% increase in package purchases following Johnson’s announcement. Tui, the largest in Europe, 500%. EasyJet saw 337% growth in flight bookings and 630% in packages. And the Bank of England estimates that the lockdowns have left some 116 billion euros of additional savings in the accounts of the British.

The demand exists, but the sector is going through a traumatic time. Those percentages are extraordinary because the basis of the calculation is a weak trickle of reserves. Despite the fact that the difficulties in recovering the amount of packages or flights contracted with some operators and airlines has restored the prestige of the agencies, a year without income has led small entrepreneurs to lose their homes or to pay for food purchases with a credit card. credit.

Bilateral coordination



The Minister of Transport, Grant Shapps, who has spent the last months announcing quarantines, or the opening and closing of corridors, is now warning that the rapid advance of vaccination in The United Kingdom does not guarantee the opening of tourism. It will depend on the circumstances in other countries or the emergence of new strains of concern. The minister advances that the combination of vaccination certificates and tests can really open the doors.

The Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés, has expressed the same idea as the British minister to the newspaper ‘The Independent’. Certificates of vaccination or tests, masks and distancing would allow “this summer to be the beginning of the gradual restoration of international tourism in Spain.” He expressed the Government’s willingness to coordinate with the British authorities to make this possible.

Participants in the debates organized by the Travel Trade Gazette on Thursday listed the problems associated with those options. Although older passengers want others to also be vaccinated, young people who have not had access to the vaccine cannot be excluded. The price of the tests is prohibitive for many families. And the quarantine requirement discourages the public.

For these reasons, and because the opening to international travel on May 17 depends on the fulfillment of other factors, the boost to demand in recent days has important nuances. There have also been many postponements of dates and cancellations. It is most vigorous for winter break and spring 2022. It is very limited for May and June. But the British travel and tourism industry is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.