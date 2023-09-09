Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/09/2023 – 9:00

Still worried about the losses from the most recent boom in initial offerings (IPO) on B3, between 2020 and 2021, with shares that have fallen by more than 90% since then, equity fund managers argue that an improvement is needed consistent on the Stock Exchange to embark on new stories. They argue that the Ibovespa needs to be at least above 130 thousand points.

Another point mentioned is the current price level on the Stock Exchange. With widespread depreciation and a lack of offerings over the past two years, potential IPO candidates have been left without reference. They also point out that, although withdrawals from funds mandated to allocate to variable income have shown signs of stabilization, after withdrawals of billions in recent months, there is still no sign of demand from buyers, especially from new companies, nor a sustainable flow of foreigners migrating to the Brazilian Stock Exchange. In August alone, the balance between the inflow and outflow of external resources was negative by R$13 billion.

“People got burned by the last cycle of IPOs, where a lot was expected and little was achieved”, recalled Kinea manager, Ruy Alves. He says that there is a lack of sufficient clarity in the local and external macroeconomic fields for flows to resume on the Stock Exchange, in order to encourage managers to enter into new offers. “IPO presupposes a bit of optimism with the economy and flow stability,” he said.

According to Alves, the United States needs to be doing well for the Brazilian Stock Exchange itself to respond with optimism. Furthermore, flows to emerging markets also depend a lot on how China is doing, which is experiencing a slowdown in its economy and is not attracting foreign capital. Locally, he states that Brazilian economic activity should slow down in the second half of the year. He also projects that the Central Bank will not cut interest rates as the market expects, as the currency could be greatly affected. It is necessary to begin to enter the asset class, in this case shares, and stabilize the flow both locally and abroad, notes the Kinea manager.

“There was no way to have an IPO in recent months because there was only an outflow”, adds the Kinea manager. In the year, until the end of August, equity funds lost R$39 billion in net values, according to Anbima. Multimarkets, also buyers of shares, had outflows of R$48 billion. In August, they started to raise funds again, with a positive flow of R$9 billion, until the 25th.

Polo Capital’s variable income manager, Conrado Rocha, added that the reference price of listed shares may not encourage new entrants, as the stock market is still depreciated, especially in sectors such as retail and banks, and businesspeople are reluctant to sell part of your company at low values. “I don’t know if the prices of companies already listed would be a good reference,” he said. Excluding the price factor, which should be an issue more for issuers than for buyers, Rocha says there is an appetite for the right price and for good stories, as the market has been without any new offers for a long time.

Rocha believes that companies may be more prepared and mature than in the previous cycle, when several arrived on the stock exchange without adequate structure. He is not betting on IPOs this year, but remembers that the market can change mood quickly, if there is, for example, a greater drop in the Selic than expected. If two or three successful offers come out, he believes that these operations could bring in more offers.

The manager and CEO of ARX Investimentos, Rogério Poppe, also cites the lack of reference as a problem for new share listings and that companies are unlikely to come in a scenario like this. “Companies have high expectations and it doesn’t make sense to bring companies in at a time when the stock market still doesn’t have a defined direction,” he says. The window for an IPO has closed and it will only be good again when the stock market rises more consistently, he assesses. “The market has become more selective,” he said, highlighting that larger and more mature companies tend to have a greater chance of having an IPO ahead of them.

In any case, Poppe states that the market is much better at the moment than it was at the beginning of the year, as it is now possible to understand a little better in which direction the new government will head. Poppe also draws attention to the still pending discussions on sectoral issues, citing the renewal of distributor concessions. “These are some of the discussions that impact the future value of companies and make it difficult to envision an initial offering,” he adds.

At the height of 2020 and 2021, investor euphoria with the wave of IPOs was such that companies listed on B3 without even having an investor relations website and a board of directors. Now, with investors being much more selective, this doesn’t tend to happen. “Why am I going to take a risk on a new company if there are listed companies, already well known, with very cheap prices?”, commented a variable income manager to Broadcast Column.