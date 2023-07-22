The Monegasque is not triumphant after the best time in the first free practice in Hungary: “The format linked to the tires made everyone follow different programs, we have completed the job”
“It was a good day even if it’s difficult to understand what the real values are on the pitch since with this new format linked to the tires each team has followed a different programme”. Thus Charles Leclerc at the end of Friday’s free practice in Budapest in view of the Formula 1 Hungarian GP. “As far as we are concerned – adds the Ferrari driver – we have completed the work we had planned and the sensations in the car are good, so we look with confidence at what we can bring home tomorrow”.
speak sainz
—
For the other Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz, “it was a particular Friday: the first session was affected by the rain, while in the second session we had to take account of this weekend’s format, having to manage the tires carefully. On my flying lap in FP2, I found a lot of traffic with cars simulating the race, while in the long run I felt more at ease, even though we completed a limited number of laps. Overall, there is some room for improvement in view of tomorrow, so we’ll continue to work hard.”
#Cautious #Leclerc #Ferrari #good #day #difficult #understand #real #values
Leave a Reply