“It was a good day even if it’s difficult to understand what the real values ​​are on the pitch since with this new format linked to the tires each team has followed a different programme”. Thus Charles Leclerc at the end of Friday’s free practice in Budapest in view of the Formula 1 Hungarian GP. “As far as we are concerned – adds the Ferrari driver – we have completed the work we had planned and the sensations in the car are good, so we look with confidence at what we can bring home tomorrow”.