Huda Jassim (Baghdad)

An atmosphere of calm, tinged with caution, returned to the vicinity of the Iraqi parliament and the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, after an eventful night that witnessed the storming of parliament by supporters of the “Sadr movement” who rejected the nomination of Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani for the position of prime minister.

Yesterday evening, hundreds of demonstrators stormed the Iraqi parliament building after removing the barriers surrounding the Green Zone, before they withdrew after a message sent to them by the leader of the “Sadr movement” Muqtada al-Sadr.

In turn, the “Coordination Framework” forces announced yesterday that they are proceeding to form a government led by Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani.

And earlier yesterday, “Al-Sudani” announced that he would stick to his assignment from the “coordinating framework” to fill the position.

He denied withdrawing his candidacy for the position of prime minister.

Al-Sudani said: “There is no truth to what has been circulated, and I will not withdraw from this nomination at all. The nomination is a great responsibility that falls on my shoulders to save Iraq.”

Due to differences between the political forces, a new government has not been formed since early parliamentary elections were held on October 10, 2021.

Political sources confirmed to the “Union” that the recurrence of protests is very likely if the forces of the “coordinating framework” continue to impose their options to form the government.

The sources indicated that maintaining the government of Mustafa Al-Kazemi is possible until new elections are held.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, political analyst Omar Al-Nasser considered that the situation is likely to have several scenarios, the first of which is to proceed with the formation of the government, which will be weak and short-lived, and the second is the withdrawal of the “Sudanese” from the assignment in order to preserve the social fabric, and the third is to go to new early elections and achieve the demands of “the movement.” Chest.