Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the Libyan capital, Tripoli, witnessed a cautious calm after armed clashes between two armed factions left 55 people dead and more than 150 wounded.

Life has returned to normal, to the areas of “Salah al-Din, Ain Zara, and Jazeera al-Dawran,” with the deployment of stationary and mobile patrols, affiliated to the Ministry of Interior and others affiliated with the Stability Support Apparatus of the Presidential Council.

This came a day after the spokesman for the Government of National Unity, Muhammad Hamouda, announced that Prime Minister Abdel Hamid al-Dabiba had agreed with the notables of the “Souq al-Juma’a” area in Tripoli to cease fire by handing over the commander of “Brigade 444 Combat” to a neutral party.

The Minister of the Interior of the Government of National Unity, Imad Trabelsi, had announced the formation of a security room that would work to resolve the clashes, deploy security elements from the police to ensure security, and establish insurance and protection plans.

The clashes took place against the backdrop of the arrest of the deterrence apparatus for combating crime and terrorism affiliated to the Presidential Council, of the commander of the “Brigade 444 Combat,” Mahmoud Hamza, at Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli.

A spokesman for the Center for Emergency Medicine and Support in Libya said that the number of victims of the clashes in the capital reached 55 dead and about 150 wounded.

He announced that his evacuation teams had evacuated 23 medical personnel from the Filipino community in Tripoli, after receiving an appeal from the Philippine embassy in Libya to the center regarding the release of its nationals stranded within the lines of clashes.

Yesterday, the head of the national unity government, Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba, inspected the town of Ain Zara to determine the extent of the damage.

The media office of the Prime Minister said that Al-Dabaiba “instructed the Ministry of Local Government to clean up the effects of the war, and to count the affected people to compensate them for the losses they suffered within a week.”

Air traffic returned to normal at Mitiga International Airport yesterday, after it was affected during the past two days. Libyan Airlines announced the resumption of its flights to and from the airport, after it changed the flight path to Misrata International Airport yesterday.

In the context, the League of Arab States yesterday expressed its deep concern about the clashes in Tripoli. In a statement, the League called for “the immediate cessation of the violence that ravaged the relative stability that prevailed in the capital, Tripoli, during the past months.”

The statement urged the Libyan authorities to take measures to restore security, noting that “the occurrence of these clashes reaffirms the importance of accelerating the unification of state institutions and completing the transitional process through holding elections as soon as possible.”

In turn, Tunisia expressed its concern and preoccupation with the confrontations in Tripoli, calling for the predominance of the language of dialogue.

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “At a time when Tunisia is looking forward with its brothers in Libya to reach a Libyan-Libyan political solution without any external interference, events are accelerating and armed clashes are renewing in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.” She added, “These developments further complicate the situation, in addition to the casualties and the absence of security and stability that Tunisia seeks, as the brotherly Libyan people seek.”

And she continued, “Tunisia, which adheres to the need to find a Libyan solution that stems from the will of the people, expresses its deep concern about these unfortunate developments and calls for giving priority to the language of dialogue and reaching a peaceful solution as soon as possible that contributes to strengthening the elements of security, not only in Libya, but in the entire region.”

Meanwhile, the US Special Envoy to Libya, Ambassador Richard Norland, said that Libya has made progress over the past months on several fronts, pointing out at the same time that the violence that erupted in Tripoli could hinder this progress.

“We are continuing to monitor the course of events on the ground to make sure that the fighting stops,” Norland said in a press statement.

He called on all warring parties to stop destabilizing, noting that “Libya has made great progress in the past months towards unifying the country and holding elections, and it is in no one’s interest to impede this progress,” stressing that the United States intends to continue to support Libyan leaders to engage in dialogue to unify the country. and conduct elections.

The US envoy pointed out that the return to fighting is always a matter of concern, but stressed that what is now important is to contain the violence immediately.