“Our goal in these talks is very focused, first getting agreement on a declaration of humanitarian principles, and then a ceasefire long enough to facilitate consistent delivery of much-needed services,” Nuland said, in testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

She added, “If this stage succeeds, and I spoke to our negotiators this morning and they were cautiously optimistic, then it will allow for expanded talks with other local, regional and international parties for a permanent cessation of the fighting, then a return to civilian-led rule as the Sudanese people have been calling for for years.”

Fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, which broke out on April 15, prompted hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes and sparked an aid crisis.

The United Nations International Organization for Migration said that the number of displaced people inside Sudan has more than doubled in a week, to 700,000.

Criticism of American policy

Nuland faced criticism from senators, because of the way the US administration deals with problems in Sudan.

Senators from the Republican and Democratic parties asked Nuland about Washington’s policy towards Sudan and the evacuation of Americans since the outbreak of fighting last month, and why sanctions were not imposed in the wake of the army’s decisions in 2021, which overthrew the civilian component of the transitional government.

Nuland said Washington had “imposed harsh sanctions on Sudan, including suspending bilateral aid, lack of debt relief, and imposing sanctions last year on Sudan’s Central Reserve Police.”

It is noteworthy that the army commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo (Hamedti), are not subject to any US sanctions.