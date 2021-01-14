Valencia trained to prepare for the cupbearer duel against Alcorcón next Sunday at 6:00 p.m. In training, those soccer players gained relevance in the match exercises less common and that they will have their opportunity in Santo Domingo, such as Mangala, Koba, Lato or Vallejo. However, the scare in the morning it was given by one of the essentials in the discipline che: José Gayà.

Captain had to withdraw from training before it ended by feeling a puncture in the hamstring. Halfway through the exercise, he noticed pain in the area and automatically he went to the medical body with gestures of pain, to later leave within the Sports City to be treated.

After undergoing a check by the doctors, the footballer left Paterna on his own feet and it was not necessary to go to an external clinic to carry out a major diagnosis. However, it will be necessary to wait for the next few days to see the degree of severity of this annoyance. Both in the club and the footballers themselves are very careful with the hamstring since he has already been injured from that area this season and it is a muscle that has weighed him down throughout his career.

Gayà is the Valencia’s voice and heart both in the dressing room and on the pitch. The captain, who already has 3 assists and is three more away from equaling his best record, has been key to preventing the team from completely breaking down in the worst moments, is a benchmark for the rest of his teammates and a fixed for Grace. Fortunately, This weekend at first I was not going to start since the Cup, to date, is for Toni Lato who also performed very well in Yeclano, so he has time to recover from the discomfort.