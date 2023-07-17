Estadão Contenti

07/17/2023 – 11:32 am

The disappointment with the Chinese GDP prevents the Ibovespa from rising, amid the caution generated by concerns about the demand of the second largest economy in the world. The Bovespa Index just doesn’t fall anymore due to the slight gain of the American stock exchanges and due to the attempt to increase some shares of large banks.

Already the decrease of around 0.70% of oil abroad and 0.89% of iron ore, in Dalian, weighs on the actions of the respective segments. At 11:15 am, Vale yielded 1.54%, while Petrobras fell 1.34% (PN) and -0.68% (ON). Among banks, increases ranged from 0.32% (Itaú Unibanco PN) to 1.88% (Unit de Santander).

The moderate performance of stock markets reflects the loss of strength of the Chinese economy in the second quarter, which tends to reinforce expectations of a reduction in the country’s GDP close to the government’s target of 5%, points out Rodrigo Ashikawa, economist at Principal Claritas. Now, he says, markets are waiting for new stimulus measures, but “there are still no clear signs” in that direction.

Chinese GDP rose 6.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, lower than the 6.9% growth expected by analysts, and expanded 0.8% at the margin, after 2.2% in the second quarter. The data increase the pressure for announcing new stimuli by Beijing, which would tend to reduce the eventual fall of the Ibovespa. On Friday, it closed with a decline of 1.30%, at 117,710.54 points.

“The weak figures for the Chinese economy in the second quarter negatively impact stocks and the commodity market, except for grains, due to the Russian decision to withdraw from the agreement that allowed Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea”, quotes in a note to MCM Consultores.

In addition to the weak Chinese GDP, investors evaluate the IBC-Br, which dropped by 2.00% in the fifth month of the year, a more intense retreat even than that of the floor of expectations collected by the Broadcast projections, of -1.20%. The ceiling was a 1.0% increase, with a negative median of 0.10%.

In opposition to the IBC-Br with a significant drop and the 1.10% retreat of the IGP-10 in July (against a median of -1.07%), the maintenance of projections mainly for the IPCA in the Focus bulletin may reduce the decline estimates of half a percentage point in the Selic in August. In this way, it influences downward some actions related to consumption.

Despite the maintenance of the estimates in Focus (IPCA and Selic) and the larger-than-expected retreat of the IBC-Br in May, Ashikawa assesses that the indicators do not change his projection of a fall of 0.25 percentage points in the Selic in August.

“The IBC-Br has brought volatile results. We continue with a projected increase of 2.2% of GDP in 2023. In the case of Focus, perhaps the market is waiting for new data to promote changes”, says the economist at Principal Claritas.

At 11:20 am, the Ibovespa fell 0.45%, to 117,213.01 points, after yielding 0.95% (minimum to 116,591.12 points) and rising 0.03% (maximum to 117,744.69 points).

Local and Chinese indicators guide the Ibovespa, on a day with an empty agenda in the United States, where only the Empire State industrial activity index came out. In the coming days, attention will turn to quarterly balance sheets, especially for large American banks. Tomorrow BofA and Morgan Stanley leave.























