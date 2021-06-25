With the summer season just released, Spain seems to “control” the pandemic and the security measures that had been taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus are being relaxed. Now we go out more to the streets and to the countryside, taking advantage of the good temperatures and the hours of light that summer gives us. And of course, accompanied by our hunting dogs or not.

It must be taken into account when going out into the field, that this season brings some dangers for our hunting dogs, such as the increase in the number of vectors such as fleas and ticks, but also the presence of spikes in the grass. In the half-season period, special care must be taken. eye!

Spike injuries are very common at this time, as high temperatures cause them to dry out and shed.

It is usually not difficult to identify if a dog has a spike in the foot or in the ear, as pain and discomfort cause it to lick the affected paw, or shake its head to try to get rid of the spike in the ear.

The spikes are the seeds of cereals wrapped in a hard and elongated pod, ending in a sharp point surrounded by hairs that grow in only one direction, so that once the spike is on any surface it can only move forward, facilitating let its point sink into it. They come in many sizes, some so small that they are easier to detect by touch than with the naked eye.

Shutterstock

The most dangerous moment for our faithful hunting companions It begins when grasses and weeds begin to turn yellow, which is when the ears are ready to be let loose by the wind. And in four days, the field will be parched.

The strategy to deal with them is undoubtedly prevention, so it is best to avoid traveling through areas of overgrown grass whenever we can. In any case, it is not possible to get rid of them one hundred percent, and less in certain areas of our fields.

In addition, we must take into account the anatomy of our dog, while for us a spike is at most an annoying puncture in the sock or pants, the dog, whatever size it may be, walks with its whole body at the grass level. , which means that it can be affected in any part of it.

Y, for more inriIt is covered with hair, which makes it easier for the spike to get hooked when passing and rubbing against it. Once in the animal’s hair, the spike advances forward through the mantle until it runs into an obstacle. Then the tip begins to rub against the skin until it hurts and is inserted inside it. Whoops!

If we find the spike at this point, in an exposed area and nailed only by the tip, we can extract it ourselves by removing the hair, disinfecting and carefully extracting it with tweezers so as not to break it.

Shutterstock

Then we must observe the dog to prevent it from licking the affected area and not getting infected. If the area is not very visible, the spike could penetrate completely into the skin without us noticing and move within it. Here the vet must intervene to remove it.

The spikes have a fondness for entering between the toes of our dogs or digging into the pads. Whenever we return from a walk with our partner through areas where he may have been in contact with spikes, we will thoroughly check the legs and between the toes in search of the smallest of them that may have gotten hooked there.

To prevent this, it is useful at this time to trim the hair in these areas as much as possible. We can also find the spikes in any other fold of the dog’s skin. For that reason, it is also a good measure for long-haired dogs to keep it shorter.

If the spike has gotten into a hole in the body, eyes, nose or ears, we should never try to remove it as that will probably aggravate the problem.

Because a happy outing with our faithful hunting companion It can turn into an emergency visit to the vet if we are not careful with the spikes. Therefore, the importance of checking our dogs well if we have been in an area where there are spikes, especially when they begin to be dry: a good brushing is essential, first passing the hands over their entire body in order to verify well that there are no No spikes anywhere, taking care to look closely at the pads, between the fingers, also at the ears, the nasal cavity, the mouth and even the eyes because the spikes can stick in all these areas.

Happy weekend and enjoy our hunting dogs!