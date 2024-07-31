Jalisco will have thunderstorms in most of the state due to two potential cyclones very close to its coasts.

According to With watera potential tropical cyclone with a 90 percent chance of formation is located 560 kilometers south of Perula Beach, Jaliscowhile there is another formation closer to Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero for which the Jalisco entity expects rains.

In it Guadalajara Metropolitan Area Partly cloudy skies are expected with showers with electrical activity in the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures of 28 degrees are expected with minimum temperatures of 17 degrees according to the With water and to Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM) of the UDG.

For the mountains of Jalisco they are expected rains scattered at intervals during the day, with showers in the afternoon and maximum temperatures of 29 degrees and minimum of 21.

The Ciénega region of Jalisco awaits showers with electrical activity in the afternoon and evening, with maximum temperatures of 27 degrees and minimum temperatures of 18 according to the With water.

In northern Jalisco, they are expected showers with electrical activity at night, with maximum temperatures of 28 degrees and minimum temperatures of 19.

The Jalisco Highlands await showers with electrical activity In the afternoon, maximum temperatures of 26 degrees and minimum temperatures of 16.

For the south of the state, it is expected showers with electrical activity in the afternoon, with maximum temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 18 degrees.

Puerto Vallarta will have rains scattered at intervals throughout the day, with maximum temperatures of 33 degrees and minimum temperatures of 25.