Heavy rain to showers They will have all of Mexico on the day of today, July 13according to the weather forecast of the With water.

Due to the tropical wave number 9as well as areas of low pressure and entry of humidity into the country, the With water warns rains throughout the Mexican Republic.

For the states of Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz are expected very heavy rains with intense punctuals.

In Zacatecas, San Luis Potosi, Aguascalientes, Colima, Michoacan and Chiapas there will be heavy rains with very strong punctuals.

The states of Coahuila, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo expect intervals of showers with heavy rains.

While Baja California, Baja California Sur, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas and Yucatan will have intervals of showers according to With water.

It should be noted that a low pressure zone with a probability of cyclonic development It will move along the coast of Oaxaca, where it will cause rain in that state, Veracruz and Guerrero.