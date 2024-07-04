Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/07/2024 – 21:50

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Paraná (MP-PR) has charged a 28-year-old man with attempted murder as the mastermind behind the attack with caustic soda against a 23-year-old woman in Jacarezinho, in the interior of the state, on May 22. He is the victim’s ex-boyfriend and allegedly ordered his current partner to attack her.

Isabelly Aparecida Ferreira Moro was discharged from the hospital on June 8 and is recovering from her burns at home.

The man has been in prison since February 23 for another crime (robbery) and, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, he was the mastermind behind the attempted murder. The complaint against him was included in the indictment and released this Wednesday, the 3rd. The court has not yet ruled on the charges against the man. The complaint against the perpetrator of the attack has already been accepted and the woman has become a defendant in this case.

According to the MP-PR, the information legally extracted from the defendant’s cell phone allowed us to conclude that her husband planned the crime and, even while in prison, supported the preparatory acts, convincing his wife to adhere to the plan and carry it out, studying the victim’s routine and attacking her by surprise when she was on her way to the gym.

The audios stored on the phone demonstrated that the defendant had control over the crime and clarified his motivation.

With the information extracted from the cell phone, the Civil Police asked the Court to order a new preventive arrest against the person under investigation and opened an investigation to investigate his conduct.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Paraná declared itself in favor of ordering his arrest, yet another sentence accumulated by the suspect. Once the investigation was concluded, it filed a complaint against him, charging him with the crime of attempted qualified homicide.

For the MP-PR, the qualifiers applied to the couple are the use of cruel means and a resource that made it difficult for the victim to defend herself, feminicide (a crime committed against a woman due to her condition as a woman) and base motive, as the crime was committed by the man due to the feeling of possession he had towards his ex-girlfriend and revenge for the end of the relationship, while the defendant acted motivated by jealousy and envy of the victim.

As of the publication of this text, the report was unable to locate legal representatives of the couple accused of attempted murder. The space remains open for demonstrations.