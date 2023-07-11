A manager of an Amsterdam construction company who has been accused by several female colleagues of (sexual) transgressive behavior should never have been fired. Until that judgement comes the court in Amsterdam. The 58-year-old man demanded 800,000 euros in severance pay, but will receive ‘only’ 27,000 euros.

This spring, a total of four reports of (sexual) transgressive behavior were received about the manager. The man, who had only been employed for a few months, is said to have bitten a colleague in the earlobe in the summer of last year. He would also have pressed another woman against him out of the blue and pushed her into the corner of a room. Another colleague stated that the man once grabbed her side with both hands. A fourth colleague said that the man once turned off the light in the copy corner when she was working there.

Unsafe and intimidated

The women also stated that the man would talk too much about his private life, in particular about his divorce and about his young mistress. All in all, the employees would have felt unsafe and intimidated. As a result, they would no longer be able to do their job properly. The company took the complaints very seriously and immediately suspended the manager. A few days later, the man was told that, based on discussions with those involved, it had been decided to dismiss him with immediate effect.

The manager denied all allegations, but there was no reason for the management to doubt the reports. In addition, the man would have said with the first complaint that he ‘already knew what that was’. The man would have confirmed that there had been physical contact between him and a female colleague, the management says in the letter of dismissal. “Your behavior is unacceptable to us and warrants immediate dismissal.”

Fixed compensation

The employee did not agree with his dismissal and went to court. He did not want to return to the company, but felt that he was entitled to a hefty compensation because the dismissal had not been done according to the rules. For example, the statements of the women would not have been shared with him at all in a conversation and they would not appear in the letter of resignation. The man also denies having touched anyone. He has stated that he is enthusiastic and may put a friendly arm through someone else's arm in that context, but that he has never approached a colleague in an unwanted way.

According to the judge, it is difficult to determine who is right on his side. All incidents took place without witnesses and the statements of those involved varied widely. Still, it would have been to the construction company’s credit if it had given the manager a chance to tell his side of the story. It should not have established solely on the basis of the statements that the man had actually misbehaved, however credible those statements may be. The judge also takes into account that the reports from the employees came in more or less at the same time and that two notifiers outside work have been friends for a long time.

Now, according to the judge, it has not been established that the incidents actually took place, it cannot be said that he acted seriously culpably. The other conduct, such as talking about his private life, is, insofar as it has taken place, insufficient to be able to speak of summary dismissal. The company must therefore meet the man with compensation, which amounts to approximately 32,000 euros gross.

