Just like last year, the 2022 season was also full of controversy between Red Bull and Mercedes, always for different reasons. Especially after what happened with the overrun of the budget cap from the Anglo-Austrian team, the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolffhas repeatedly stressed the need to severely punish their rivals, guilty of non-compliance with the financial rules in 2021. At the same time, Christian Horner did not accept other FIA decisions implemented after a certain complaint from that of Brackley, referring in particular to the introduction of technical regulations during the current season to limit the porpoising phenomenon, which has had a particularly negative impact on Mercedes.

Interviewed on the podcast Diary of a CEOHorner returned to the issue with a rather harsh comment, which again underlines his opposition to these kinds of changes implemented by the FIA, designed with the stated aim of improving safety conditions: “Things are constantly changing – explained the English manager – Sometimes, during the course of the year, changes are introduced, and we have seen that again this season. It is not uncommon for technical clarifications or directives to be introduced at times hidden behind security. The important thing is to know how to adapt to these changes. You can object, but at some point you have to accept it and go ahead and think: ‘Ok, How can we turn shit into fertilizer?‘ We need to embrace change and follow it ”.

In 2021 Red Bull was forced together with other teams to stiffen the hind wings. In 2022, however, starting from the Spa Grand Prix in Belgium, the FIA ​​introduced a technical directive to mitigate the porpoising of the cars, a change that did not particularly affect Red Bull, which was also able to cope with the stiffening of the wings last season.