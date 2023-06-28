Causio: “Koulibaly could easily have stayed in the Premier League”

Below are the statements of the former footballer a Kiss Kiss Naples: “Chapeau a Modric for turning down Saudi for Real Madrid. Koulibaly he could easily play in the Premier League. In my day we only played for passion and for the shirt, now it’s just for money. We must aspire to the serious championships, not the Arab one. All this began with the advent of prosecutors and with zero deadlines, before it was the clubs that held the player’s contract and they established where they should go. By now football has become a business, even for those who don’t understand it. At 35, 36 I can even understand them, but I don’t understand footballers at 29, they still have four years to play in Europe. There is a risk that Arabia will end up like China, with the difference that the Arabs have oil and money, the Chinese have turned off the taps after a while”.