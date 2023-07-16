The Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly It is a program that provides monthly financial support of 4,800 pesos to people aged 65 and over.

However, it is important to know the cases in which the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly can be suspended or canceled to avoid problems.

The Secretary of Welfare sets standards and rules for the Welfare Pension, which are published annually in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

These regulations indicate the requirements and amounts available to access this financial support. The risk of not complying with them is losing the Welfare pension.

Causes for losing the Welfare Pension:

The program for the fiscal year 2023 establishes criteria for the withholding of resources, the suspension of payments and the removal of beneficiaries.

– Retention :

In case of withholding, the beneficiary must be notified and has the right to appear at the corresponding Attention Module to obtain an explanation about the suspension of support. Likewise, you have the possibility of recovering the withheld resources through a hearing.

There are several cases in which withholding can be applied, such as inconsistencies or incorrect information in personal or address data, failure of the beneficiary to appear to receive payments in the Cash Payment scheme for two bimonthly periods, data duplication or falsification of documents, among others.

– Suspension :

On the other hand, the suspension of the Welfare Pension occurs when an older adult is eliminated from the Register of Beneficiaries. In this case, you must go to the corresponding Service Module to find out the reason for the suspension.

Some reasons for suspension include the beneficiary’s failure to appear to clarify the situation after a withholding, failure to clarify a duplication, identification of duplicate persons, collection of simultaneous pensions, among others.

– Cancellation :

The definitive cancellation of the Welfare Pension occurs when an older adult is removed from the Register of Beneficiaries of the program.

This cancellation occurs in cases of death of the beneficiary, providing false information or apocryphal documents during registration, breach of requirements, request for voluntary withdrawal, change of residence abroad, confirmation of duplication, and when the situation is not clarified after a suspension.

It is important to remember that if the corresponding deposit has not been received or the Banco del Bienestar card has not yet been processed, you can go to a nearby Customer Service Unit to check the pension situation.

