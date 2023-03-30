The reasons for the spring exacerbation were revealed in an interview with Moslent by the head of the medical department of the federal network of medical laboratories KDL Olga Malinovskaya. The doctor clarified that among the characteristic signs are mood swings, increased emotionality, reduced performance, which is replaced by periods of upsurge and activity, apathy, and drowsiness. In addition, there are physical manifestations: headache, joint and muscle pain, exacerbation of allergies, disorders in the gastrointestinal tract.