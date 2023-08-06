Political scientist Topornin: relations between Poland and Ukraine deteriorated due to grain and refugees

Kiev and Warsaw had problems after the start of the Russian special military operation because of Ukrainian refugees and the issue of grain supplies. So, in an interview with Lenta.ru, Nikolai Topornin, Associate Professor of the Department of European Law at MGIMO, Director of the Center for European Information, explained why relations between Ukraine and Poland have worsened.

Causes of Controversy

“There are certain difficulties in relations between Poland and Ukraine. They did not start today or yesterday, there are two points here: a large number of Ukrainian refugees who are now in Poland, and the second point is related to the current situation in the supply of grain and oilseeds, ”the political scientist said.

According to Nikolai Topornin, during the grain deal, Kyiv had to send its products through the countries of Eastern Europe to the center of the European Union. From there, it was supposed to be sent to Asia and Africa, but the grain began to settle on the domestic market under the guise of Polish, the specialist explained.

Since it is cheaper in price than Polish grain, they began to sell Ukrainian instead of Polish grain. Local farmers immediately had problems with sales, they began to lose profits Nikolai Toporninpolitical scientist

Relations between Ukraine and the West after the end of the conflict

The statement of the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak that after the end of hostilities Kyiv will compete with Warsaw is due to the fact that the republic does not want to depend on other countries, Nikolai Topornin believes.

“It always happens that problems at the middle level come out and they overshadow the overall cooperation that has already been established. Podolyak reflected this situation. He said that now is such a time, and Poland is the main ally of Ukraine, despite all the friction, but in the future we will compete with them. In this case, he hints that Ukraine will not remain a country that will remain dependent on Poland. This logic, perhaps, should be extended here, because many have a suspicion that Ukraine will always ask for money with an outstretched hand. Podolyak says, sorry, we are going to walk with an outstretched hand, we will compete within the framework of normal international competition,” he said.

So far, this is not so significant and not so important as to say that there is some kind of significant crack between Ukraine and the European Union or Poland. These are circles on the water Nikolai Toporninpolitical scientist

Disagreements between Ukraine and Poland

Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak on the air of the Ukrainian TV channel “Dom” said that Kyiv would consider Warsaw a close friend until the end of hostilities. “Our closest partner and closest friend today is Poland. And, in principle, it will be so until the end of the war. After the end, of course, we will have competitive relations, of course, we will compete for certain markets, consumer markets, and so on,” he said.

According to him, Ukraine will defend its interests. At the same time, Podolyak believes that the contradictions between the countries will not lead to any kind of rupture.

On August 1, Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic because of the words of the Minister of the Office of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, about Kyiv’s ingratitude for the assistance provided. Pavel Yablonsky, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, commenting on this, said that relations between the countries are deteriorating due to statements by the Ukrainian side.

Problems in cooperation between Kyiv and Warsaw began due to the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, which led to losses for local producers.