The final investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in May concluded that The accident was due to bad weather and fog, state media reported on Sunday.

“The main cause of the helicopter accident were the complex climatic and atmospheric conditions of the region in the spring season,” The final report of an investigation by a military committee said, state television IRIB reported.

The report said that “the sudden formation of a thick and dense mass of fog” caused the crash of the Bell 212 helicopter in which Raisi was travelling with Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian and six other passengers in the province of East Azerbaijan.

The committee, made up of military and state experts, examined the technical, engineering, electronic and navigation conditions of the crashed helicopter and found no faults with the aircraft or its maintenance since it was acquired.

An Iranian woman holds a poster with the face of the late President Ebrahim Raisi. Photo:EFE Share

The Iranian Armed Forces General Staff already stated in May that they had found no suspicious evidence in the accident and that the aircraft followed the flight plan, No bullet holes were found on the plane and it caught fire after it crashed.

After three days of mass funerals in several cities across the country, Raisi was buried yesterday in an important religious mausoleum in the city of Mashhad.

Raisi’s death prompted early presidential elections, which were won by reformist Masud Pezeshkian, who took office on 30 July.

Who was Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian president who died in a helicopter crash?



Ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash after a presidency and a judicial career marked by ultraconservative orthodoxy that sparked the feminist protests of “life, women, freedom” and the intensification of repression in the Islamic Republic.

Rescue teams located the helicopter carrying Raisi and his companions after hours of extensive searching in the mountains of the Varzeqan area in East Azerbaijan province, where he disappeared the day before.

Along with Raisi, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdolahian, the governor of East Azerbaijan, Malik Rahmati, and the leader of Friday prayers in the city of Tabriz, Mohammad-Ali Al-Hashem, were on board, as well as an undetermined number of crew members.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other clerics and officials pray at the coffins of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and others, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Photo:AFP Share

With his black turban, beard and serious face, the 63-year-old cleric was a man of the Islamic Republic’s establishment, as a judge and president, and was seen as a protégé of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

He was even among the favourites to succeed the 85-year-old Khamenei.

Raisi assumed the presidency in 2021 after elections with the lowest turnout in the history of the Islamic Republic – 48.8% -, marked by the veto of presidential candidates, which paved the way for him.

This was his second attempt at the presidency. He ran for office in 2017 and won 38% of the vote, behind moderate cleric Hassan Rouhani (2013-2021).

And if during the election campaign he tried to soften his image as an ultra-conservative, once his mandate began there was little doubt about his character.

A character that led her government to intensify its policies on the use of the obligatory Islamic veil, which had been relaxed in recent years, and which led to the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 after being arrested for not wearing her hijab properly.

