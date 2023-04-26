In recent months, the United States has moved to block China’s access to the most advanced semiconductors, as well as the equipment and talent needed to produce them, citing national security concerns.

The “semiconductor war” between Washington and Beijing began in October 2022, when the US took steps to restrict China’s access to the latest developments in this technology.

China, for its part, refuted the US claim and accused the US of practicing “technological terrorism” and unfairly obstructing its economic growth.

Below is a summary of the main challenges related to these tensions.

– Why are chips important? –

Microchips drive the world economy. These small, thin silicon components are found in all manner of electronic devices, from LED light bulbs to automobiles, from washing machines to smartphones.

They are also essential for the proper functioning of IT systems in the judicial and health, transport and energy sectors in most countries.

According to a report last year by McKinsey consultancy, microchips will represent a market of 1 billion dollars (about R$ 5 billion in current exchange rates) in 2030.

And these devices are essential for China, the second largest economy in the world, where the mass manufacture of electronic devices depends, to a large extent, on the importation of chips.

Chinese imports of these components reached the equivalent of US$430 billion in 2021 (about R$2.4 trillion at the time), an amount greater than that of its oil purchases.

– Why is China targeted? –

In addition to iPhones, Tesla cars and Playstation consoles – all with factories in China – the most powerful chips are essential for the development of artificial intelligence or state-of-the-art military systems.

Washington announced, in October 2022, controls to prevent China’s access to “sensitive technologies with military applications”.

The Netherlands and Japan followed suit the following month. While none of these countries ever mentioned China, these measures angered Beijing.

– Why is China worried? –

Chip manufacturing is extremely complex. Many steps depend on American inputs or from Japanese and Dutch companies, hegemonic in the production of machines capable of printing integrated circuit diagrams.

“China will take years to develop equivalent alternatives to which it no longer has access,” explained Chris Miller, author of “Chip War: the fight for the World’s most critical technology” to AFP. critique of the world, in literal translation).

“If it were that simple, Chinese companies would have already done it”, he adds.

– What is the impact of sanctions? –

Chinese companies had accumulated reserves of chips and other components before US export controls were introduced to mitigate their impact.

But some Chinese companies, unable to access the components, have already lost lucrative overseas contracts and been forced to lay off workers and freeze expansion projects.

The restrictions have affected some of the main Chinese chip makers, such as Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (YMTC).

One of the toughest sanctions was blocking access to highly skilled labor after the United States banned its citizens from working in high-tech areas for Chinese companies.

A survey of Chinese companies in the sector estimated that in 2024, 800,000 foreign workers will be needed.

– How has China responded? –

Beijing reacted angrily and pledged to accelerate its efforts to achieve 70% self-sufficiency in semiconductors by 2025.

Tens of billions of dollars were injected into national production, but without immediate results.

According to experts, China currently meets less than 20% of its demand. It may achieve its goal of autonomy, but it will take time.

To escape sanctions, researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have proposed more effectively channeling investment into pure research.

One of its main beneficiaries seems to be YMTC, which received an injection of 7.1 billion dollars (about R$ 40 billion at the time) since the new export controls came into force.

Experts say China can achieve its goal of self-sufficiency, but it will take much longer in the face of these obstacles.

“I don’t think the United States is going to be able to stop China from developing better chips,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said in a podcast in March.

But “we’re going to force them to spend time and a lot of money to make their own,” he said.

burs-lb-qan/rr/chv/pta/mab/mb/js/mvv/dd