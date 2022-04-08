Murthy, 55, surprised his family when he returned home a full day after his burial, which shocked his family.

Murthy had left for a neighboring city to work in the sugar cane harvest, but his family received a call from an unknown person informing them that he had been found dead at a bus station, the Times of India reported.

According to the police, Murthy’s son rushed to the site, and confirmed that the body belonged to his father.

The police handed over the body to his family, who completed the necessary procedures in such a case, and buried him.

Murthy’s family was surprised when he entered the house 24 hours after his burial. The son told the Indian newspaper: “We couldn’t believe our eyes when he entered the house. I was as shocked to hear the news of my father’s death that I was when he entered the house.”

According to the police, there was confusion in the identity of the body that was found, and it was exhumed for autopsy to find out the real name of the deceased, and to determine the causes of death.