Irish Independent: Sinead O’Connor dies of obstructive pulmonary disease

Irish singer Shuhada Sadaqat, better known as Sinead O’Connor, has died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. This reported Irish Independent newspaper.

The death certificate was issued by her ex-husband John Reynolds. It is also specified that the artist suffered from a respiratory infection, which led to the tragedy.

Sinead O’Connor died on July 26, 2023. The famous performer passed away at the age of 56.

It is known that on January 8, 2022, Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son committed suicide. The singer was hospitalized at the same time.