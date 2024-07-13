Investigative Committee: Competition between taxi drivers could have caused the shootout in St. Petersburg

Competition between taxi drivers could have been the cause of the shootout in St. Petersburg, reported to the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region.

“On July 13, unidentified persons opened fire on Komendantsky Prospekt, presumably using a pneumatic weapon. According to preliminary data, the reason for the conflict was competition in the taxi industry,” the department said in a statement.

A criminal case has been opened under the article “Hooliganism with the use of weapons.”

Earlier, the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that three migrants born in 1990, 1995 and 2000 were brought to the police. They are being checked for involvement in the shooting.