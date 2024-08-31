Excessive lead levels found in dog and cat food in Tula region

The cause of mass poisoning of dogs and cats was found at a Russian pet food factory in the Tula region. This is reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

Owners of cats and dogs have complained about the Chammy brand of pet food, which is owned by Forsage LLC. It is known that after eating the food, animals were taken to veterinary clinics with vomiting, diarrhea, and general lethargy.

Law enforcement agencies visited the plant in the village of Chernyatino, where the feed was produced. Together with independent experts, they found that the balls contained an excessive amount of lead. It is noted that the enterprise suspended operations.

Related materials:

At the same time, as the company stated, the results of all examinations are on the website, and the team carefully monitors the quality of raw materials. According to them, the batch of goods was not seized.

Earlier in August, Russia predicted an increase in the supply of pet food abroad. It is expected that by 2030, the export of cat and dog food from the country could exceed 200 thousand tons.