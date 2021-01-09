The reason for the explosion of the gas pipeline in the Poltava region of Ukraine was its depressurization. This was announced on Saturday, January 9 press service State services of the country for emergency situations.

“At 15:53 ​​(16:53 Moscow time – Ed.), A depressurization of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline occurred in a field near the village of Khaleptsy, Lubensky district, followed by flare combustion. At 16:05 (17:05 Moscow time – Ed.) The gas supply to this section was cut off, ”the message says.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the accident. Currently, 40 people and seven pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

The explosion in the Poltava region of Ukraine became known earlier that day. As stated in the press service of the enterprise “Lubnygaz”, the fire occurred at the gas distribution station.

As a result of the explosion, the following settlements of the Orzhitsky region were left without gas: Lazorki, Novoorzhitskoe, Raiozero, Tarasenkovo, Vishnevoe, Yablonevoe, Voronintsy, Cherevki, Khoroshki, Novoye, Zagrebelny, Timki and Pilipovichi.