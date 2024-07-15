Rosleskhoz: Fire near Novorossiysk could have been caused by local residents

A forest fire in the area of ​​the village of Dyurso in Krasnodar Krai could have occurred due to local residents violating fire safety rules. This is stated in Telegram– channel of the Federal Forestry Agency (Rosleskhoz).

The head of the Federal Forestry Agency, Ivan Sovetnikov, stated that a criminal case had been opened due to the fire, and those responsible for its occurrence would be punished.

Firefighting was complicated by difficult mountainous terrain, strong gusts of wind and hot weather. Nearby recreation centers were also evacuated. Currently, the forest fire does not threaten populated areas; at 16:00, it was localized on an area of ​​62 hectares. The fire is expected to be extinguished in the near future, Sovetnikov assured.

A powerful forest fire broke out between Anapa and Abrau-Dyurso in Krasnodar Krai on July 14, and the fire spread to the territory of the Anapa Utrish Nature Reserve. It is known that the fire engulfed three recreation centers near Novorossiysk.