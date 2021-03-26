The cause of the fatal collision of passenger trains in Egypt was the actions of unknown people who stopped one of the trains. This is stated in a statement by the Egyptian Railways, reports Al Arabiya.

As noted, the braking system worked in one of the trains. “During the movement of train number 157 Luxor – Alexandria between the Maraga and Takhta stations, unidentified persons opened the safety valve, which caused the train to stop,” the statement says.

After the incident, another train crashed into a standing train from behind, following the route Aswan – Cairo. As a result, the last cars of the stopped train derailed and turned over, as well as the locomotive and the car of the second.

Currently, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the accident and restore traffic. Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbuli held a crisis meeting in connection with the incident and ordered officials to provide all the necessary support to resolve the situation.

Two passenger trains collided on March 26 in Sohag province. As a result, at least 32 people died, 66 were injured.