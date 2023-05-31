An entire family was killed in an accident in March.

A fatal accident can be an unfortunate combination of circumstances, but often there is a guilty party. That is quite clear in the fatal accident on the A59 in March, in which a family died. The driver in the back did just about everything wrong that you can do wrong.

The drama took place on a Friday evening on the A59 near Sprang-Capelle. A family from Raamsdonkerveer was hit from behind at high speed. Both parents of 46 years, the son of 13 and the daughter of 10 died.

The cause of the accident is a 33-year-old man from Zevenbergschen Hoek, who himself was only slightly injured. He not only drove too fast, but had also consumed too much alcohol and used drugs. The lawsuit now shows that he was probably also busy with his phone.

The investigation shows that he was filming at the time of the crash. He was then driving 250 km/h. He did that in one seat, probably a Leon Cupra of the previous generation. It doesn’t normally go faster than 250, so it looks like it was running at top speed.

It wasn’t the first time he had done such a thing. The police found more videos on his phone, showing a total of 13 “serious traffic violations”. So the evidence is delivered on a silver platter. The case is still ongoing, but the young man is in any case charged with manslaughter.

Source: Telegraph

