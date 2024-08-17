StarHit: Mikhalkov’s nephew Konchalovsky died in his sleep

The nephew of Russian director Nikita Mikhalkov, journalist and writer Dmitry Konchalovsky has died at the age of 61. The probable cause of Konchalovsky’s death was cardiac arrest reports StarHit publication with reference to his ex-wife Olga Spirkina.

According to the publication, the journalist passed away in his sleep.

It is noted that other relatives of Konchalovsky have not made official statements. The exact causes of death of Mikhalkov’s nephew are unknown.