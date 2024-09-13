Mexico City.– The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the cause of death for Benji Gregory, the actor best known for his role in Alf.

The coroner ruled Gregory’s death, which occurred in June in Peoria, Arizona, was due to an accident caused by heat exposure in the context of cirrhosis of the liver, TMZ reported.

Benji Gregory, who was 46, was found dead in the parking lot of a bank in Peoria. According to Gregory’s sister, Rebecca, he had gone to the bank to deposit some checks and fell asleep in his car. The harsh Arizona sun contributed to his death, in addition to cirrhosis of the liver, a condition that causes scarring of the liver due to long-term damage. Rebecca also revealed that Gregory was accompanied by his service dog, Hans, who also died in the incident.

The actor had been diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder and a sleep disorder that prevented him from getting proper rest.

Benji Gregory rose to fame in the late 1980s playing Brian Tanner in Alf, a role that earned him the affection of the public.