Investigative Committee: Navalny died as a result of a combined disease

The Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) sent Alexei Navalny’s wife (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK founded by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents, recognized as an extremist and also an undesirable organization and banned in Russia) an official letter about his death. In it, the department named the final cause of his death.

According to the results of the commission’s forensic examination, Yulia Navalnaya’s husband (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) died of a combined disease. His postmortem summary indicated hypertension with vascular and organ damage, diffuse myocardial sclerosis with the development of cerebral edema, ventricular fibrillation, and pulmonary edema.

In addition, the documents mention that Navalny had a number of concomitant chronic diseases (pancreatitis, cholecystitis, gastroduodenitis, hepatitis with cysts, and others), and Staphylococcus aureus was found in his trachea. The department explained the injuries found on his body by doctors’ attempts to resuscitate the patient – Navalny was given artificial respiration and indirect heart massage.

Photo: Alexander Miridonov / Kommersant

Initially, a blood clot was cited as the cause of Navalny’s death

On February 16, Navalny, who was in the Polar Wolf colony in the village of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, felt ill after a walk. Almost immediately, he lost consciousness. An ambulance was called to the scene. Doctors tried to save the prisoner’s life, but were unable to.

Initially, the cause of death was said to be a detached blood clot, but the latest data from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has refuted this version.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin then named those who benefit from Navalny’s death. Among them were the United States and the European Union, and in more detail – people from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “It is they, who have made a huge number of failed decisions and cling to their positions, who benefit from his death,” the politician said.

Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin / Kommersant

Navalny was supposed to take part in prisoner exchange between Russia and the West

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Navalny was supposed to be one of the participants in a large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Western countries that took place in Ankara on August 1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously announced such data. The head of state had agreed to exchange Navalny for one of the Russian prisoners in the West. “A few days before Navalny’s death, I was told that there was an idea to exchange him for people in prison in Western countries. The person who spoke about this had not even finished his sentence when I said that I agreed,” Putin said, without specifying which prisoners he was talking about.

One of the conditions for Navalny’s exchange was his refusal to return to Russia. Putin called the prisoner’s death a sad event.

After her husband’s death, Navalnaya decided to continue his work

Having become a widow, Yulia Navalnaya, who is abroad, continued her husband’s work, as a result of which in April the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs start an examination of her statements for calls for economic sanctions against Russia. State Duma deputy Andrei Alshevskikh contacted the police to assess Navalnaya’s statement. It was probably about her speech in the European Parliament.

After this, on July 9, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested the widow in absentia in the case of participation in an extremist organization under Article 282.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. She was sentenced to two months of pretrial detention. It will be calculated from the moment of Navalnaya’s extradition to Russia or from the moment of her detention in the country. A few days later, on July 11, Navalnaya was added to the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring.

The Supreme Court of Russia left the latest sentence to Navalny himself unchanged. We are talking about a criminal case on an extremist community, in which the convicted person was sentenced to 19 years in a special regime penal colony. Navalny was found guilty of creating an extremist community, financing extremist activity and a number of other crimes.