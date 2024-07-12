Nature: Plague Caused Population Decline in Stone Age Europe

Scientists from the University of Copenhagen and the University of Gothenburg have found that the plague may have caused the decline of European Stone Age farmers. The results of the study published in the journal Nature.

The team analyzed DNA from the teeth and bones of 108 people who lived about 5,000 years ago. They used a technique called “deep shotgun,” which allows them to extract detailed information from heavily damaged ancient DNA. The archaeological material was mainly obtained from corridor graves in Sweden and a stone crypt in Denmark.

Scientists found that 17 percent of the people whose remains were studied were infected with the plague, and the plague strain, which was the youngest among those identified, may have had epidemic potential.

The results showed that plague was widespread in Scandinavia during the late Stone Age. One family had at least three outbreaks of plague over six generations. This suggests that plague may have been a major factor in the demographic crisis known as the Neolithic decline, which saw the disappearance of large parts of the agricultural population in Scandinavia and northwestern Europe.

The new findings challenge previous assumptions that plague could not have caused the epidemic at the end of the Neolithic.