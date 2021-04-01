They revealed this Wednesday new audios that belong to the judicial case investigating the death of Diego Armando Maradona.

Leopoldo Luque and Agustina Cosachov. The messages complicate the situation for the two doctors in the investigation of possible malpractice.

In addition, there are messages in which Matías Morla mentions a transaction with the Venezuelan government and a payment in gold.

While the possibility of changing the cover of the wrongful death cause to simple homicide is kept alive, the new audios, broadcast by TN, they compromise Luque and Cosachov more.

Two days after Maradona’s death, the personal doctor of the Argentine soccer emblem told the psychiatrist the following:

“Yes, ‘Agus’, you have to be calm. He was lying on the bed, we took him to the clinic and they do a cardiological evaluation, they do CT scans. He was always evaluated cardiologically, he even had surgery. There is a previous cardiological evaluation. He had Obviously a history, but he did not have one such as a heart disease with a heart function of 50% or 30%, and look at this guy at any moment he stops and you have to put a pacemaker because at any moment he goes into cardiac arrest. patient. He was a patient with a history. You send him home, you control him, it’s fine. You put a nurse on him and that’s it. If he does an acute coronary event like this, you shit. And well, it’s the rules of the game. Medical criteria of ambulance at the door. It was not that patient. It was an event, as I can do now or anyone. He did not meet the criteria of having an ambulance. If not, he would have had one, there is no doubt. They were all evaluating him . It’s bullshit. “

However, 22 days before the unfortunate event, they had held the following dialogue before agreeing to the request for home admission:

-COSACHOV: I commented to Vane when I commented to you. And he told me to discuss it with you. It seems like a good idea to me, because in any case there is more than enough and not missing. We can make a formal request. If you want, I will do it, tomorrow when I go I will. Or send it now to the scanned doctor. Asking for home hospitalization. What can I ask you? Nurse, clinician, and what else?

-LUQUE: Agus, perfect. Make the note and order now. If they give you the ok, that’s it. Perhaps due to a media issue they did not want it to be done. Ask Vanesa about the media issue. Because if Swiss Medical finds out, everyone will find out. There is a high complexity ambulance nearby, a 24/7 nurse and a clinical neurologist. That would be the request. Clinician or toxicologist.

This change of position could reinforce theories of abandonment, malpractice or, at the very least, that Maradona’s death was avoidable.

Agustina Cosachov, Maradona’s psychiatrist, entering the wake at Casa Rosada Photo Federico Lopez Claro

On the other hand, in recent days, the San Isidro prosecutors who are carrying out the investigation asked the judge in the case, Orlando Díaz, to release three official letters to different banks in order to analyze the movements of the bank accounts. de Luque, Cosachov and the psychologist Carlos Díaz while working with their patient.

It will also be analyzed whether there were transfers of excessive amounts in the days after the death.

Maradona’s fortune: business with Venezuela and impressive monthly expenses

The program Two voices He also broadcast audios that Morla sent to his client, partner and friend referring to the business of selling cereals to Venezuela.

“There they are making some payments in gold because they have all the accounts blocked. But hey, God willing, we are solving all the contracts so that everything remains the same. Let you go, well it goes without saying how important it would be. But hey, too It is understood that you are working with your club. So inform me about that and I will pass the news to Caracas and let me know, Ten. Hug, now I am going to see how they do to pay because the issue of the blockade is very complicated, they will pay with Gold. Later in person I will tell you well what the issue of gold is like, “he explained the situation.

At the time of Maradona’s death, it was speculated that the country presided over by Nicolás Maduro owed him more than $ 50 million for different concepts.

Maradona had several businesses with the Venezuelan government. Reuters photo

Regarding another of the burning issues regarding the heritage left by the world star, there is another dialogue, this time between Morla and Luque, from when the doctor went to Miami to testify about the mental health of his patient in the complaint against Claudia Villafañe for the purchase of three apartments in that North American city.

In addition to congratulating the professional on his compelling statement, the attorney promised you a payment for it:

-MORLA: I spoke to Eddie there. Tomorrow I have dinner. He told me that you spoke perfect and that they deferred the resolution. And that it was all barbarous. He didn’t speak much to me because he was in a meeting. After I tell you. But you broke it, total crack. Bye brother, have a good trip. I congratulate you. Then I see what I can rescue you.

-LUQUE: Give it, give it, calm down anyway. Don’t worry, I know you have millions of quilombos. Like your sister said, I never asked for anything. Look at that. What comes out of your heart or Diego and that they think I’m worth is fine.

Finally, A dos voices also revealed the detail of the Maradona’s expenses during October 2020, which amounted to more than 13 million pesos.

The detail, with some surprising outlays, is as follows:

Elsa Maradona monthly payment: 15,000 pesos.

Verónica Ojeda’s fee: 6,000,000 pesos.

Rent of the apartment of Jana Maradona, food and cell phone fee: 53,000 pesos.

Naya / Castro Bianchi Attorneys’ Fees: 200,000 pesos.

Accountant’s fees and services provided by Diego’s staff: 725,000 pesos.

Rent, expenses and services of the sister’s apartment: 24,000 pesos.

Swiss medical of the sisters and nephew: 110,611.64 pesos.

Rocío Oliva’s expenses: 37,000

Fees for Doctor Luque and team: 335,000 pesos.

Security services: 254,000 pesos.

Services provided by Gimnasia Gimnasia goalkeeper coach: 100,000 pesos.

Mobility expenses: 136,000 pesos.

Diego’s expenses: 1,465,440 pesos.

Cash withdrawal: 1,000,000 pesos.

Rocío Oliva’s three car insurance: 48,000 pesos.

Swiss Medical (Oliva social work): 90,000 pesos.

Maradona’s monthly expenses. Photo TN

DB